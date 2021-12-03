New World Launches PTR Server Ahead Of Winter Convergence Festival

Amazon Games dropped new info this week on a brand new PTR server, which launched for New World today with new content. The big goal of the PTR is to provide a space for the team to test out new content and players to try it out before it becomes a fixture of the main game. Which also serves to make sure everything is working and doesn't crash out or require a dozen patches once it's been implemented. We got the details of the PTR for you below, which is currently testing the Into The Void content, which comes with a new weapon, new missions, and other fun additions.

The Public Test Realm (PTR) is a limited-availability server-set that will give players an early look at upcoming features. These preview builds are snapshots of upcoming major updates and are not final versions— you may encounter bugs, crashes, missing text, or other problems. Between our internal testing efforts and your feedback we hope to catch and resolve all serious issues before they reach the live servers. Hundreds of changes have been made and the full release notes will be shared on release day.

To help with the feedback process, all newly created characters on these worlds will have the opportunity to instantly level to select level-ranges outfitted with appropriate gear and items. By the end of today, everyone with a copy of New World will find the New World Public Test Realm application in their Steam library. Downloading this stand-alone application allows interested players access to check out the latest preview version and provide feedback. PTR servers will officially open tomorrow, November 10, at noon PT (7PM UTC). Servers are limited — at the start, there will be one world available in US East and one world available in Central Europe.

When the test period is complete and the main New World game is updated with the previewed content, all worlds will shut down and be wiped clean. You will still see the New World PTR application in your Steam library, but there will not be active servers until the next time we announce a test. If you encounter a bug, exploit, or have suggestions to improve a feature or piece of content, we'd love to hear your feedback on our new PTR sub-forum (you can also utilize our in-game feedback tool). We will do our best to address as much of your feedback as possible before the content update makes its way to our live servers. Your participation will help us to deliver awesome content and updates in the future!