New World Launches XP Extravaganza Event This Week

Amazon Games has launched a brand new event taking place in New World this week as you can get in on the XP Extravaganza. This is basically a chance for you to hone your weapons skills in a much faster way as you'll be able to get double the XP on several tools of the trade from a select list. Which includes the Sword, the Rapier, the Bow, and the brand new item in the Blunderbuss. But you're only getting a total of three days to complete everything you can in a short amount of time because once it ends, all of the ways to earn XP will go back to normal. You can read more about the event below and check out a trailer showing off the Blunderbuss in all of its glory down at the bottom.

Throughout June, we'll be hosting a variety of bonus XP events for adventurers to maximize their characters' potential through leveling up weapons, trade skills, and more. Make sure to stay up-to-date with the website and our social channels— we'll be sharing more information soon on the upcoming events— the first arriving early next week! With the new 3v3 Arena, PvP rewards track, new quests and more, there's a variety of reasons to swap up your build, and try new things— so to kickstart the June XP Extravaganza, we'll be starting off with Double Weapon XP from June 6 – 9! This 2XP event, (and future events) will run from 12am PT Monday, through 12am PT Thursday. From June 6th to June 9th, all weapons will receive a double experience bonus up to level 20 (max level). The full list of weapon categories available in New World include: Sword

Rapier

Hatchet

Spear

Great Axe

War Hammer

Bow

Musket

Blunderbuss

Fire Staff

Life Staff

Ice Gauntlet

Void Gauntlet