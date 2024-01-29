Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: new world

New World Reveals Year Of The Dragon Event Happening Next Week

Amazon Games has decided they're going to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special event happening in New World next month.

Article Summary Amazon Games launches Year Of The Dragon event in New World from Feb 7-21.

Players can engage in tributes, fireworks, and special long table banquets.

Exclusive food items like Spicy Hot Pot boost player stats and gathering yield.

Earn Fortune’s Gift Sack and battle Corrupted Maiden for Dynasty New Year Gear.

Amazon Games revealed they will be celebrating the Lunar New Year in New World, as a Year Of The Dragon event will take place in February. The event will take place from February 7 – 21 and will bring about a number of new event-specific things to do. Such as offering tributes for good fortune, a massive fireworks showcase, taking part in special long table banquettes with other players, and the Fortune's Gift Sack gathering. We have some of the details below from their latest blog.

LONGTABLE BANQUET

The Longtable Banquet features a variety of festive cuisine for tribute. First, gather Red Meat from the set of banquet tables in Ebonscale Reach. Next, take your ingredients to the hotpot. Finally, fire up a wok full of boiling red broth and meat to craft a Spicy Hotpot item. Don't forget to also taste the other culinary delicacies!

Spicy Hot Pot: Grants +25% Faction Token gain and +15% Gathering yield.

Platter and Pots: Four different attribute raising food. Roasted Gnufish: Strength +40 Fried Albenaja: Dexterity +40 Smoke Rib Cap with Cabbage and Barley Soup: Constitution +24, Focus +16 Pork Belly Fried Rice: Constitution +24, Intelligence +16

Steamed Ration: A bundle of recovery food. 3 Hearty Meals 1 Energizing Hearty Meal



Each dish has a 1-day cooldown.

TRIBUTE OFFERING

Ebonscale Tribute Offerings are one of the oldest traditions in Aeternum. Retrieve Heirlooms from the corrupted (2 of the following: Jade Bracelet, Ancient Scroll, and Century Wine) and locate the Tribute Table at 1 of 3 rotating POIs each day:

Skysong Temple, Elevated Central Path

Serenity Outpost, Upper Deck

Imperial Palace, Waterfall platform

Offer both the Heirlooms and a tribute dish to call for the Dragon's Blessing. Following a successful sacrifice, players will receive 1 Fortune's Gift Sack. A Corrupted Maiden will then attempt to snatch your blessing. Defeat the boss for a named Dynasty New Year Gear (1 out of 5 Heavy Armor pieces, 675 Gear Score, upgradeable):

Dragonscale Helmet

Dragonscale Breastplate

Dragonscale Gauntlets

Dragonscale Trousers

Dragonscale Greaves

