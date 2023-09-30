Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MintRocket, Nakwon: Last Paradise

New Zombie Apocalypse Game Nakwon: Last Paradise Revealed

Need a new zombie apocalypse video game in your life? Good news! MintRocket has announced Nakwon: Last Paradise is on the way.

MintRocket, the indie game company behind Dave The Diver, recently announced their latest game on the way called Nakwon: Last Paradise. Originally titled Project: Nakwon, the game is a third-person view stealth game in which survival is key. You will not be charging in to kill every zombie like its a rail shooter. You'll need to use the shadows, distractions, and quiet weapons to take care of everything in your path and get away without harm. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but you'll be able to check out a new trailer here as we wait to see what they do with the game.

"Seoul, the city of scarce guns and plentiful hiding spots within its clustered buildings and alleys. Survive as an ordinary human, relying solely on your senses and keeping yourself safe from Zombies. You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious, as you'll lose everything you have once you die. Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away."

"A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution. In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one. Your Citizen Grade determines privileges and access levels. You need to make money for rent and better equipment. Ownership of higher Citizen Grades will grant you access to more and more. Every single day unfolds within the Safety Zone. You must decide for yourself what to do and eat for survival.

