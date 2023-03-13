Nexon & HyperX Collaborate For Loot Drop III Event Nexon has partnered with HyperX to take part in Loot Drop III, where you can snag a limited edition MapleStory keycap.

Nexon and HyperX have announced a brand new collaborative event between the two, as they will participate in Loot Drop III this month. For a limited time, you'll be able to snag the Limited Edition Keycap – MapleStory Orange Mushroom, a nod to the MapleStory franchise, as this will be the second HX3D personalized keycap drop in 2023. You'll be able to purchase it between March 17th-19th, while the event will run from March 13th–27th, with several global opportunities to engage with the team of HyperX social ambassadors and personalities. We got more info and a quote on the drop for you below.

"Orange Mushroom is one of the original monsters in the massively multi-player online MapleStory game and one of the first monsters that players encounter when progressing through the Maple World. This iconic character has no shortage of experience when it comes to being featured on fan-favorite collectibles such as t-shirts and coffee mugs. Now, fans can add their favorite Orange Mushroom to keyboards as the second HyperX 3D printed keycap launch from the HX3D personalization keycaps series. The HyperX Limited Edition Keycap – MapleStory Orange Mushroom will be available for purchase on Friday, March 17th-19th, 9am PDT at Hyperx.com, in the U.S. only."

"Aligning with the celebration of gaming fans, Orange Mushroom is dropping amid HyperX Loot Drop III. This two-week global campaign with feature community appreciation activities and March product launches. HyperX influencers will participate in activities during HyperX Loot Drop III, including influencer streams and product launches, as well as opportunities to play against Team Liquid and XSET."

"At HyperX, we are always looking at new, unique ways to engage and interact with HyperX fans and celebrate them," said Alina Riabinina, go-to-market manager, HyperX. "Back for the third year, HyperX Loot Drop III appears a little different this time around, with a two-week campaign driven by efforts to demonstrate our customer appreciation and bring the gaming community together through exclusive HyperX product drops and activities."