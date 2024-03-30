Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Nexus 5X, Whatboy Games

Nexus 5X Receives Mid-April Release Date For PC

Paradox Interactive have an official release date for Nexus 5X, as players will be able to tackle the new sci-fi strategy title next month.

Article Summary Nexus 5X set for April 18, 2024, release as a PC title via Steam.

Evolved from Stellaris Nexus, offering fast-paced 4X strategy gameplay.

Competitive multiplayer for 2-8 players with 60-minute sessions.

Features strategic depth with unique factions, diplomacy, and Galactic Council.

Paradox Interactive and Whatboy Games have confirmed the release date for Nexus 5X, as the game will be released in a few weeks. Originally known as Stellaris Nexus, the game has grown since Early Access to become something entirely different, as you now have a deep strategy space title that you can play with up to eight players at once. We have more info and the latest video here, as the game drops on PC via Steam on April 18, 2024.

Nexus 5X

Nexus 5X captures the deep strategy, diplomatic intrigue, and epic interstellar space battles of a sprawling spacefaring 4X, but with a focus on fast-paced gameplay sessions among friends akin to a game night. You will explore, expand, exploit, exterminate, and express. All of the depth, diplomacy, conflict, and conquest of a turn-based 4X epic but played in fast-paced 60-minute competitive sessions. Play Solo or Multiplayer for 2-8 players.

An Hour of Power: Nothing beats the thrill of a deep strategy board game session with friends, and with Nexus 5X, players can play not just one but multiple sessions during a game night where "One More Turn" becomes "One More Game."

Nothing beats the thrill of a deep strategy board game session with friends, and with Nexus 5X, players can play not just one but multiple sessions during a game night where "One More Turn" becomes "One More Game." Social Strategy : Choose from unique factions and leaders and play alone or in turn-based multiplayer with 2-8 players. Play with friends or brave the Nexus online in skill-based matchmaking. Form unlikely alliances, execute bitter betrayals, or quietly plot from the shadows to ascend victorious to the Galactic Throne, all in around 60 minutes.

: Choose from unique factions and leaders and play alone or in turn-based multiplayer with 2-8 players. Play with friends or brave the Nexus online in skill-based matchmaking. Form unlikely alliances, execute bitter betrayals, or quietly plot from the shadows to ascend victorious to the Galactic Throne, all in around 60 minutes. Diplomacy or "Diplomacy" : Starting from the safe haven of their home world, players can rapidly expand their reach across the galaxy to explore and occupy new systems, eventually taking control of the throne-world of Nexus. Military conflict and diplomatic dealings are available as players expand and explore, but so is the power struggle that plays out in the Galactic Council, as rival empires exert their influence to cast votes in favor of new titles and resolutions, aiming to empower their faction or advance their immediate strategic objectives.

: Starting from the safe haven of their home world, players can rapidly expand their reach across the galaxy to explore and occupy new systems, eventually taking control of the throne-world of Nexus. Military conflict and diplomatic dealings are available as players expand and explore, but so is the power struggle that plays out in the Galactic Council, as rival empires exert their influence to cast votes in favor of new titles and resolutions, aiming to empower their faction or advance their immediate strategic objectives. Unique Factions & Leaders: For role-players who want to immerse themselves in the lore-rich Stellaris universe, or for 'by-the-numbers' strategists, select from factions and leaders that alter the approach of each match, offering a range of playstyles and ways to gain the upper-hand over your opponents.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!