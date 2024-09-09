NFL & PlayVS To Host New Youth Madden NFL 25 Competition

Posted in: eSports, Games, Madden NFL, Video Games | Tagged: Madden NFL 25, nfl, PlayVs

NFL & PlayVS To Host New Madden NFL 25 Youth Competition

The NFL is working with PlayVS for a brand new esports tournament, as they will host the Madden NFL Youth Competition next month

Article Summary NFL teams up with PlayVS to launch Madden NFL Youth Competition for middle and high school students.

Exclusive tournaments designed to promote leadership and camaraderie in a safe gaming environment.

Winners from Fall and Winter qualifiers to compete at NFL Pro Bowl Games and NFL Draft events.

Opportunities for players to showcase skills and connect with NFL through Madden NFL Esports.

The NFL has partnered up with PlayVS to host a special esports tournament as they will hold the first-ever Madden NFL Youth Competition. The event will be exclusive to middle and high school students across the United States and is designed to "promote leadership skill development, camaraderie, and personal growth through joining a community of Madden NFL players." With the added bonus of promoting safe gaming and competitive play among teenagers. PlayVS will facilitate all competitions as they will supervise the team schedules, match play, player and coach chat, team standings, and playoff brackets. We have more details from the organization below as this will all kick off in October and play out into November ahead of Thanksgiving.

Madden NFL Youth Competition

Scholastic Esports Team Registration: Middle and high school students can register to compete with their school esports program in a season-long competition to be crowned the best team in the state or region.

Middle and high school students can register to compete with their school esports program in a season-long competition to be crowned the best team in the state or region. Individual Player Registration: Players aged 13-18 in the U.S can register to compete in up to four open tournament qualifiers held throughout the year:

Fall Tournaments

Fall Qualifier #1: Oct. 25 – 27 (Registration opens Sept. 9)

Fall Qualifier #2: Nov. 22 – 24 (Registration opens Oct. 24)

The winners from these two fall qualifiers will win a trip to Orlando in January to compete in the championship finals at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon

Winter Tournaments

Winter Qualifier #1: Feb. 21 – 23 (Registration opens Nov. 21)

Winter Qualifier #2: Mar. 28 – 30 (Registration opens Feb. 20)

The winners from these two Winter qualifiers will win a trip to Green Bay in April to compete in the championship finals at the 2025 NFL Draft

"The Madden NFL Youth Championship aligns perfectly with our goal to engage young fans and foster a love for football through innovative and accessible platforms. By offering this opportunity, we are helping students develop essential skills," said Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL. "The chance to compete at marquee NFL events like Pro Bowl Games and the NFL Draft provides an unforgettable experience that connects students directly with an NFL community brought together through their love of Madden NFL. We look forward to seeing the incredible talent and enthusiasm these young players will bring."

"This new initiative with Madden NFL gaming and our youth esports platform is not only fostering a healthy competitive spirit but also promoting the development of crucial life competencies, including leadership, critical thinking, and good sportsmanship," said Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayVS. "We believe these leagues and tournaments will open doors for many players, helping them to connect with their peers, showcase their skills to college recruiters, and engage deeply with the broader Madden and NFL communities."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!