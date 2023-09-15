Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 24

NHL 24 Offers Up Deep-Dive Video Exploring More Options

Check out the latest video from EA Sports for their upcoming release of NHL 24, as we get more info on the game's various options.

EA Sports has released a new video this week for NHL 24 as they take a deeper dive into some of the options you'll have in front of you. Hosted by TacTixHD, the video goes over about seven minutes of new options you'll see in the franchise's latest incarnation, offering up a better gameplay experience and several new additions for you to get the most out of your hockey experience. Enjoy the video below as the game is still on track to come out on October 6, 2023.

"EA Sports NHL 24's all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life. Experience the rush and fatigue of a high-pressure game with the Exhaust Engine, where sustained pressure in the attack zone leads to new game-changing effects like goalie fatigue that slows the netminder's reaction time the more they get worn down with offensive action; change the momentum with Physics-Based Contact as you break the glass and send players into the bench with big body checks; and get unparalleled player command with the new Vision Passing System and Total Control Skill Moves. Chel is more connected than ever with cross-play in all online team play modes, along with HUT Moments, which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today's biggest plays. Adding an extra layer of authenticity, Flex Moments introduces 75+ new goal celebrations, and a wholly refreshed presentation complements an enriched crowd atmosphere that makes playing the game feel like you're at the game."

Flex Moments – The NHL 24 broadcast feels more alive with over 75 new goal celebration animations, new camera angles, lighting effects, and the ability for players to map their celebration to their controller so they can flex how they want when they want.

The NHL 24 broadcast feels more alive with over 75 new goal celebration animations, new camera angles, lighting effects, and the ability for players to map their celebration to their controller so they can flex how they want when they want. Enriched Crowd Atmosphere – This is by far the most energetic Chel crowd to date. New waves of event reactions support significant stoppages, rushes down the ice, Exhaust Engine peaks and those dramatic comeback moments that make the arena feel alive.

This is by far the most energetic Chel crowd to date. New waves of event reactions support significant stoppages, rushes down the ice, Exhaust Engine peaks and those dramatic comeback moments that make the arena feel alive. Broadcast Advancements: New Color Commentator – Veteran broadcaster and two-time Olympic ice hockey gold medalist Cheryl Pounder joins the color-commentary booth.

Veteran broadcaster and two-time Olympic ice hockey gold medalist joins the color-commentary booth. Dynamic Rink Boards – An expansion of the augmented reality broadcast, now the rink boards are built to communicate key on-ice moments, such as delayed penalties, goal summaries, stat milestones and vanity backdrops.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!