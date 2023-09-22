Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 24

NHL 24 Releases All-New Official HUT Deep Dive Trailer

Get a better look at the HUT system in NHL 24 with the latest trailer, as the devs at EA Sports do a deep dive look at the game.

EA Sports has released another lengthy trailer this week for NHL 24, as the team takes a look at the HUT system in the game with a deep dive video. The video is over eight minutes long as they go through many of the changes and updates that have been added to the game this time around, as HUT will be getting an overhaul in many ways and making it more accessible for players. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on October 6.

"Replacing HUT Challenges from previous years, HUT Moments will reward players for re-creating the most historic moments in hockey history with engaging and new gameplay experiences featuring some of the sport's best such as Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky. Additionally the new mode will also include moments of the most exciting games of the upcoming NHL season as it progresses for even more rewards. Furthermore, fans will be able to earn rewards more efficiently with the game's updated real-time objective-tracking system, Objectives 2.0, which tracks player progress in real-time based on on-ice actions and more for efficient and streamlined sessions. Other big features include a new HUT Shared Economy where players will be able to buy, sell and trade with players across PlayStation and Xbox platforms, as well as HUT Share where players can seamlessly share their full HUT roster, accomplishments and more over social media."

"From celebrating the small details to reliving big era-defining moments and making deals, HUT delivers an engaging new gameplay experience in NHL 24."

HUT Moments – Whether it's a historic hockey moment or last week's crucial postseason-clinching play, recreate hockey's top headlines in HUT Moments—and earn rewards for doing so.

Whether it's a historic hockey moment or last week's crucial postseason-clinching play, recreate hockey's top headlines in HUT Moments—and earn rewards for doing so. Objectives 2.0 – NHL 24 introduces a new real-time objective-tracking system based on card types, teams, players and on-ice actions, all while updating player progress in-game.

