NHL 24 Releases New Patch With Fan Requested Updates

EA Sports has a new patch out for NHL 24, as they have included a series of updates and content that has been requested by players.

EA Sports has released a new patch today for NHL 24, as players can now download Patch 1.2.1 with several updates that have been player-requested. Some of the upgrades to the game include the ability to gain Full Pressure easier when on defense, fixes for hip checking, and adjustments to X-Factor abilities. The company also decided to throw in some content creators into the game as playable characters as you have Nasher, Pavel Barber, and Zac Bell included in the HUT and World of Chel modes. We have some of the details for you below, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

NHL 24 1.2.1 Patch Notes

Key Fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue that caused players to load into games wearing a default black EASHL jersey instead of their own.

Hip Checks now use default interference logic to create more consistent penalty calls. The player throwing a Hip Check needs to be completely in the Hip Check animation for a hip check to be successful. Added logic that requires a higher relative speed between the Hip Checker and the hittee to create large hip check reactions.

Reduced time puck needs to be out of zone to end Full Pressure from 5 seconds to 3 seconds Reduced the negative attribute multiplier applied to Pinned players during Full Pressure from 20% to 15%. Removed the negative Energy Drain multiplier for a team on the Penalty Kill, to avoid double stacking with the Full Pressure Energy Drain multiplier.

Greatly reduced the probability of CPU Teammate taking penalties, and made this consistent across all Game Styles.

Fixed an issue where goalie control settings were not being saved after playing a game with the controls modified.

Gameplay

Community Feedback: Hip Checks are really fun to use and useful at making big hits, however they are too overpowered in non-authentic situations and the risk of taking a penalty is too low.

Hip Checks now use default interference logic to create more consistent penalty calls.

The player throwing a Hip Check needs to be completely in the Hip Check animation for a hip check to be successful.

Players who are getting Hip Checked can slow down before contact to help reduce the impact and reaction of the Hip Check.

Added logic that requires a higher relative speed between the Hip Checker and the hittee to create large hip check reactions.

Community Feedback: While using Total Controls controller scheme, players are accidentally triggering Reverse Hit by clicking down the right stick while trying to perform dekes or shots.

While using the Total Control controller scheme, Reverse Hit will not be triggered while the puck carrier is in a right stick Stickhandle or Deke animation. The skater must be in a neutral skating/gliding state in order to trigger a Reverse Hit.



Other Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where AI teammates were triggering stick tie-ups for a few frames, which could cause an interference penalty to be called.

Fixed an issue where Shoulder Checks could target a player without the puck, even if the player had the puck carrier lined up.

Fixed an issue where in Be A Pro, players were unable to perform the Between-the-Legs deke while using the Total Control controller scheme.

