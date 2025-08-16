Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, NHL, NHL, Video Games | Tagged: EA Sports, NHL 26

NHL 26 Dives Deeper Into ICE-Q 2.0 Powered By NHL Edge

Check out the latest video and developer notes for NHL 26, as the team takes a greater look at ICE-Q 2.0 and its NHL Edge intergration

Article Summary NHL 26 introduces ICE-Q 2.0 with advanced NHL Edge data for realistic gameplay and player intelligence.

Player attributes and tendencies now reflect real-world NHL data, enhancing authenticity on the ice.

Goalies get a major upgrade with the new Crease System, featuring smarter saves and dynamic animations.

Refined X-Factors deliver true superstar abilities and strategic depth, plus a new World of Chel build system.

EA Sports dropped a ton of new details this week for NHL 26, as they go more in-depth about the integration between ICE-Q 2.0 and NHL Edge for those who wanted to learn about it. The team dropped the latest video you see here, as well as the developer notes we have for you below, as they explore how these two systems work together to provide a better experience in player attributes, better goalie systems, and the overall presentation to make it feel like you're playing in a real hockey game. Enjoy the content as the game arrives on September 12, 2025.

NHL 26 – ICE-Q 2.0 Powered by NHL Edge

Last year, we introduced ICE-Q, a new gameplay intelligence system that enhanced in-game player movement and responsiveness, providing fans with more control and a more authentic hockey experience. For NHL 26, we built on ICE-Q's defining vision of True Hockey Intelligence by incorporating the data-driven insights of NHL Edge to impact how players perform in-game, leading to dynamic line construction and evolving tactics that bring the game to life. Altogether, it means AI players start to think, move, and play like real NHL superstars. Here's a look at the different areas of the game that have been improved with ICE-Q 2.0:

Attributes: The NHL Edge data that powers ICE-Q 2.0 is used to inform player attributes like skating acceleration, top speed, slap shot power and wrist shot power. This provides authentic differentiation for in-game superstars and offers players exciting strategic advantages.

The NHL Edge data that powers ICE-Q 2.0 is used to inform player attributes like skating acceleration, top speed, slap shot power and wrist shot power. This provides authentic differentiation for in-game superstars and offers players exciting strategic advantages. Tendencies: NHL Edge data helps pinpoint the unique traits and intangible behaviours that set superstars apart, and incorporate them, alongside signature moves, into the game — like Draisaitl's low shooting spot on the goal line and Trouba's style of laying the body. Twenty-two distinct offensive and defensive tendencies make those in-game NHL players perform in lifelike fashion in NHL 26.

NHL Edge data helps pinpoint the unique traits and intangible behaviours that set superstars apart, and incorporate them, alongside signature moves, into the game — like Draisaitl's low shooting spot on the goal line and Trouba's style of laying the body. Twenty-two distinct offensive and defensive tendencies make those in-game NHL players perform in lifelike fashion in NHL 26. Goalie Crease System: This new system gives players more control than ever between the posts, with goalies adapting seamlessly, focusing on angles and depth for more consistent saves. Featuring 81 new animations for close-range stops and poke checks, goalies now respond with greater awareness, tracking changes in puck direction even after an initial save attempt, and delivering dynamic, real-time reactions when the puck gets too close.

This new system gives players more control than ever between the posts, with goalies adapting seamlessly, focusing on angles and depth for more consistent saves. Featuring 81 new animations for close-range stops and poke checks, goalies now respond with greater awareness, tracking changes in puck direction even after an initial save attempt, and delivering dynamic, real-time reactions when the puck gets too close. ICE-Q 2.0 Presentation: In addition to feeling the difference with ICE-Q 2.0, players will see the gameplay system's impact instantly with a host of all-new presentation elements that deliver detailed, visualized breakdowns of superstars' feats. Extended replays now show expanded data insights— from shot and skating speeds to threat analyses on scoring chances, expected goals, and save zones.. New multi-story visual and audio replay packages highlight sequential game narratives, while faceoff comparisons and new camera angles deepen the immersion and storytelling of in-game broadcasts.

Refined and Impactful X-Factors

In NHL 26, X-Factors received a full overhaul, bringing superstar players to life with unique, game-changing abilities. Players this year can look forward to tactical gameplay outcomes for superstar players — explosive speed, pinpoint accuracy, unstoppable force and more — as well as a host of new, unique animations thanks to 28 refined and enhanced X-Factors across five categories. This creates more meaningful gameplay effects for each X-Factor and ensures that all of them bring genuine strategic differences to each game. Additionally, players can take advantage of the all-new World of Chel X-Factor build system to create, tweak and experiment with their player builds. In NHL 26, X-Factors are now a formidable on-ice weapon that make superstars truly feel like superstars.

