NHL 26 Reveals New Gameplay Dynamics Using NHL Edge

NHL 26 confirmed a new partnership with the league, bringing NHL Edge to the game to be utilized in several systems and dynamics

NHL 26

NHL 26 is all about this individuality. Setting a new standard for hockey realism, every star plays more like their real-life counterpart with the new ICE-Q 2.0 fueled by NHL EDGE positional data (NHL EDGE Puck and Player Tracking). Real-world sport data now informs player attributes and personal tendencies. Skating speed, shot power, unique behaviors and signature moves are reflected in the game, giving true hockey fans a strategic advantage. The new Goalie Crease Control System also makes netminders more responsive, with smarter positioning and quicker, more natural saves. Combined with an expanded set of X-Factors that amplify superstar abilities with unique playstyle animations and gameplay outcomes, fans will experience a deeper connection to their favorite players, whether they're controlling them or playing against them.

