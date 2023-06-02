Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary Netmarble has launched a brand new update this week for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds to celebrate the game's one-year anniversary.

Netmarble has launched a new update for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds this week as the team celebrates the game's First Anniversary. The game has several new additions to check out that include special in-game events, new modes, and exclusive rewards. Including the ability to obtain up to 400 1st Anniversary Celebration Special Summon Coupons! We have the full rundown from the devs below of everything they've added as you can celebrate the anniversary now!

To kick off the celebration of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds' first year, the 1st Anniversary Celebration Event will include a number of limited-time events. Additionally, the update will feature a brand-new way for players to express their combat styles: Battle Style. This will allow classes to change their weapon styles to experience new ways of fighting. Players will be able to switch Battle Styles on the fly to create more versatile and efficient combat experiences and gain access to adaptable Battle Style-specific weapons and skills. Upon unlocking Battle Style, players will also be able to unlock a new way to power up heroes: Artifacts. By powering up Artifacts, players can increase their character's combat stats and experience the full power of the Battle Style system. Another exciting feature of this update enables players to enjoy the "Legendary Ancient Genie," a returning fan-favorite episode from the game's first year, through the Side Story. The Side Story will feature reworked special activities and dungeons that are easier to clear, making it faster for players to earn combat stat upgrades.

1st Anniversary Special Summon

Upon checking in for 10 consecutive days, a total of 220 1st Anniversary Celebration Special Summon Coupons will be awarded.

When the '1st Anniversary Celebration Special Coupon' is used, players have a chance to obtain various items, including '4★ Rare familiar,' '4★ Rare Weapon,' and '4★ Rare Armor'.

Additionally, by collecting the mileage stacked from using the '1st Anniversary Celebration Special Coupon', players can receive an Amber, which can be used to obtain '6★ Modern Classic Car' and 1st Anniversary! Rare Lucky Box.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds 1st Anniversary 14-Day Check-In

Upon checking in for 14 days, 'Special Title,' various Summon Coupons, and Rare 4★ Equipment Selection Chest can be obtained.

Collect 1st Anniversary Thank-You Letters

By conducting simple missions, such as defeating monsters and flipping coins, players can obtain '1st Anniversary Thank-You Letters,' which can be exchanged for 6★ Toy Selection Chest, 6★ Tetro Puzzle Selection Pack, Choice Summon Pack, and more.

When players obtain all of the rewards, they'll receive 10 Miraculous Warding Doll Selection Chests as a bonus.

