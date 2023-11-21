Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds Throws Thanksgiving Feast Update

Netmarble is giving you a Thanksgiving update tonight for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, as well as something to do on black Friday.

Netmarble has revealed a new update will drop tonight for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, as they are holding a special Thanksgiving event in the game. This isn't anything super major of story-changing; it's just something fun to do this weekend for Thursday, as well as Friday when Black Friday kicks in. We got all the details below as the update kicks in at 9 p.m. PT tonight.

"Players should bring their appetites for the Thanksgiving Season Celebration Event as they get the chance to earn the 'Taste of Heaven Weapon Costume,' allowing them to change the appearance of their weapon to that of a delicious meal. Don't think it's all fun and games this holiday season, though – the third Raid Dungeon, 'Forward Base Depths,' is opening with this update. Filled with complex traps and trials, this Raid will require coordination and strategy while offering a unique challenge for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds players. This update will also show support for solo players with the addition of the AI Support system. When players choose AI mode in Dimensional Border and Interstellar Space Party Dungeon solo Mode, four NPCs will be summoned as they enter the dungeon to help clear them."

Thanksgiving Turkey Feast – Through various missions, players can earn Event Tasting Tickets that allow participation in special mini-game events that feature a variety of Thanksgiving food items. Limited-time rewards include the "Thanksgiving 4★ Familiar Selection Capsule," which contains cute light, earth Familiars.

Once players have had their fill of turkey, they can turn their attention to the Black Friday event, which includes various shopping-themed missions for players to enjoy:

Black Friday Shopping Support Event – Get into the Black Friday spirit by earning the "Rare 4★ Darkness Familiar Selection Capsule," the "5★ Darkness Exclusive Toy Selection Chest," and more through various missions.

Black Friday Celebration! Muse's Thank You Gift – During the event, "Muse the Traveling Merchant " will appear more frequently with various items available for purchase.

