Niantic Announces June 2021 Events Coming To Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced its slate of events for June 2021, which will bring new Pokémon Galarian Slowpoke and Slowbro into the game… but that's not all. Let's take a look at the upcoming events to see what information we can glean about the exciting future of Pokémon GO as the road to GO Fest 2021 begins.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced the following events for June 2021:

A Very Slow Discovery: From Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro will make their Pokémon GO debuts! This event will be themed around lazy and active Pokémon and will include a Collection Challenge featuring Slowpoke and others!

Interesting! It's great to see new Galarian species added to the game now that we're starting to see others get their Shinies released, such as Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon. What has me curious, though, is the term "lazy and active" Pokémon. On the lazy front, Slakoth is a sure bet… and am I crazy to think we'll see Snorlax in raids?

Solstice Event: From Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time, our solstice-themed event is back! Trainers in the northern hemisphere will encounter summer-themed Pokémon, while Trainers in the southern hemisphere will encounter winter-themed Pokémon. Look out for more details on June 16, 2021!

I'm thinking we'll get an obvious Solrock and Lunatone presence here. As far as a Shiny release, the summer and winter dichotomy they've set up here would make a perfect release for Shiny Sunny Forme Castform and Shiny Snowy Forme Castform.

???: Trainers will be able to sink their two front teeth into an unexpected event from Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. local time!

This is taking a shot in the dark, but I'm betting we see a Fossil-themed event with a release of Tyrunt and Tyrantrum. Could we perhaps even see… the release of Shiny Cranidos? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.