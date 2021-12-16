Niantic Announces Pokémon GO Tour: Live Locations
Niantic has now announced the details of their first in-person Pokémon GO events in 2022. The event will take place on February 27th, 2022 following the remote mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and will focus on the Kanto region. Let's take a look at the three locations at which this live celebration of Generation One will be held and what trainers who purchase tickets can enjoy while playing on-location.
Niantic has announced the following locations for Pokémon GO Tour: Live, which will kick off this new style of live event on February 27th, 2022:
- Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival
- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at Yas Bay
Here is a breakdown of everything we can confirm thus far about Pokémon GO Tour: Live 2022:
- Ticket price: $25.00 USD, available over at the official website.
- Real-world habitats on location: Much like the in-person GO Fest events pre-2020, this event will feature real-world themed habitats. They will each offer their own Collection Challenges!
- Trade bonus: Six Special Trades during event hours, from 10 AM – 6 PM local time.
- Special Research: No details have been offered on the rewards.
- GO Snapshot surprise: No details on which Pokémon will photobomb as of yet.
- Egg bonus: Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will require one-quarter the usual walking distance to hatch.
- Extra Candy: Earn double Candy from hatching Eggs and extra Candy from catching featured Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto.
- Nine free Raid Passes: From spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. This implies there will be raids at the event, or at least within remote distance from the event. I think we can assume that Johto Legendaries will be offered during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and that Kanto Legendaries will return for this
- Other bonuses:
- In-game medal.
- Special stickers from PokéStops and Gifts.
- Real-life photo-ops and lounge areas at the park.
- Exclusive merch at select locations.
Stay tuned for more details regarding this event as they become available.