Niantic Announces Pokémon GO Tour: Live Locations

Niantic has now announced the details of their first in-person Pokémon GO events in 2022. The event will take place on February 27th, 2022 following the remote mega-event Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and will focus on the Kanto region. Let's take a look at the three locations at which this live celebration of Generation One will be held and what trainers who purchase tickets can enjoy while playing on-location.

Niantic has announced the following locations for Pokémon GO Tour: Live, which will kick off this new style of live event on February 27th, 2022:

Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora

Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates at Yas Bay

Here is a breakdown of everything we can confirm thus far about Pokémon GO Tour: Live 2022:

Ticket price: $25.00 USD, available over at the official website.

$25.00 USD, available over at the official website. Real-world habitats on location: Much like the in-person GO Fest events pre-2020, this event will feature real-world themed habitats. They will each offer their own Collection Challenges!

Much like the in-person GO Fest events pre-2020, this event will feature real-world themed habitats. They will each offer their own Collection Challenges! Trade bonus: Six Special Trades during event hours, from 10 AM – 6 PM local time.

Six Special Trades during event hours, from 10 AM – 6 PM local time. Special Research : No details have been offered on the rewards.

: No details have been offered on the rewards. GO Snapshot surprise : No details on which Pokémon will photobomb as of yet.

: No details on which Pokémon will photobomb as of yet. Egg bonus: Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will require one-quarter the usual walking distance to hatch.

Eggs placed in Incubators during the event will require one-quarter the usual walking distance to hatch. Extra Candy: Earn double Candy from hatching Eggs and extra Candy from catching featured Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto.

Earn double Candy from hatching Eggs and extra Candy from catching featured Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto. Nine free Raid Passes: From spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. This implies there will be raids at the event, or at least within remote distance from the event. I think we can assume that Johto Legendaries will be offered during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and that Kanto Legendaries will return for this

From spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. This implies there will be raids at the event, or at least within remote distance from the event. I think we can assume that Johto Legendaries will be offered during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and that Kanto Legendaries will return for this Other bonuses: In-game medal. Special stickers from PokéStops and Gifts. Real-life photo-ops and lounge areas at the park. Exclusive merch at select locations.



Stay tuned for more details regarding this event as they become available.