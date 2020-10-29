Niantic Apologizes For Turning Off Shiny Shadows In Pokémon GO

If something is missing from Pokémon GO, you can bet that the community will find out. Yesterday, social media began to buzz with theories that Niantic had turned off the Shiny-capability of the Shadow Pokémon that could be encountered through the Team GO Rocket Leaders. No Shiny Shadows had been encountered for about a week, which, considering how many people play this game and how many love a good Shiny flex… seemed like a damning discovered. Indeed, Niantic soon confirmed the suspicion that was spreading on Reddit, Twitter, and Facebook and offered a mea culpa to trainers.

On October 27th, Niantic tweeted:

Trainers, we've resolved an issue preventing Shiny Shadow Pokémon from appearing in Pokémon GO. We apologize for any inconvenience caused, and we'll be sharing further information for those impacted soon. Trainers, a free box containing 3 Rocket Radars, 10 Pokeballs, 3 Hyper Potions, and 3 Revives is now in the shop, and will be available to all Trainers until November 10th, 6PM PT. We apologize again for the error, and thank you for your patience as we worked on a fix.

The bonus Rocket Box is now currently in the Pokémon GO shop, and it's a welcome gift to a player base that, except for the most dedicated community members, likely didn't realize that Shiny Shadows were missing at all. However, retroactively knowing this, many players don't just battle Rocket Grunts to earn Radars. Many players actively spend money on Rocket Radars in an effort to hunt Shiny Shadow Pokémon. In any case, there is a history of shoddy communication from Niantic to the Pokémon GO player base, so it's heartening to see the company make good on their error so quickly. For those hunting Shiny Shadows, it's safe to do so again in Pokémon GO. Good luck on your hunt and be sure to claim those Radars before November 10th.