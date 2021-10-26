Niantic & Nintendo Debut New Mobile Title: Pikmin Bloom

Niantic and Nintendo have come together for a brand new mobile title on the way as they will soon be releasing Pikmin Bloom for iOS and Android. Music like Pokémon GO, this game is designed to get the most out of walking as you will be using the colorful creatures to do tasks along your daily walk. Whether that be spreading flowers, collecting items, or just getting into some mischief. They didn't have a proper release date yet, but they did give this introduction below and the announcement trailer at the bottom.

Pikmin are tiny, plant-like creatures that exist all around us but cannot be seen with the naked eye. Pikmin Bloom enables you to see and interact with them. Pikmin grow from seedlings, and the ones that you grow and pick will follow you around. They love nectar extracted from fruit and, when you feed them, they'll sprout flowers atop their heads. There are lots of different types of Pikmin to encounter and interact with in Pikmin Bloom.

The most important thing in Pikmin Bloom is your daily walk. As you walk, you'll find Pikmin seedlings along your path, so the more you walk, the more your Pikmin squad will grow. You can then pluck Pikmin from seedlings after they grow. Walk more to make more friends with Pikmin! Walking with your Pikmin will make flowers bloom along your path. When you feed Pikmin nectar from the various fruits you pick up in the game, beautiful flowers bloom atop their heads. Collect the petals to plant them as you walk and flowers will bloom with each and every step you take, leaving a colorful trail behind you. Watch the world come alive as you transform it to create shared trails of flowers!

At the end of the day, you can review the number of steps you took as well as the routes you walked. You have the option to add notes and photos to your lifelog, providing a way to turn an ordinary day into a special memory. Pikmin may also bring back postcards of the places you visited, which can be saved and kept, or sent to friends in the app. Pikmin Bloom will be holding a monthly Community Day event, where you can stroll, plant and play together with other players. Stay tuned for more details!