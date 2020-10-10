Niantic Responds To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Backlash

Niantic has had quite the year. They garnered an enormous amount of goodwill from the way that they adapted to the COVID-19 global pandemic, especially with the Knight Bus function in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Remote Raiding in Pokémon GO. However, perceptions of the company's communication practices have been recently called into question after several controversial moves in both games, including pulling back on pandemic bonuses in Pokémon GO as well as the increasing difficulty of events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Now, Niantic has responded to some of these concerns on their Harry Potter: Wizards Unite discussion board.

Niantic employee "HpWuLola" wrote to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players on the game's official forum:

"Hey everyone, we understand your feedback about time and energy consumption during Part 1 of the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event. We've made adjustments to the Encounters in Part 2 to improve this experience. Thank you for your feedback and please continue to share your feedback with us."

Beyond just the Darkness Rising event, tasks specifically have been quested by players due to the difficulty some of them take to complete. The first event after Lola's post will be the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite September Makeup Community Day on October 17th. The tasks for the event have already been posted, and consist of:

Earn 15,000 Wizarding XP: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 10 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Healing Potion

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 1 Time: 5 Level 2 Runestones

Return 30 Daily Prophet Stand: 3 Powdered Dragon Claw

Return 30 Prophecy Orb: 6 Leaping Toadstool

Return 20 Interdepartmental Memos: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

REWARDS: 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 3 Spell Books, 40 Coin, 200 XP, 20 Spell Energy

Niantic, despite sometimes mishandling events and communicating poorly, is also known for following through on their word. After the Mega Energy controversy in Pokémon GO, they made swift changes to the amount of Energy it took to Mega Evolve Pokémon as well as dramatically boosting the amount that could be earned from raids. It is a good bet that this response will be followed by dramatic changes to the tasks of Special Assignments in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.