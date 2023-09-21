Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Out to Play, pokemon, pokemon go, Routes

Niantic Will Make Routes More Available In Pokémon GO

After a dicey rollout, Niantic is set to make the new Routes feature more available In Pokémon GO during the Out To Play event.

Routes have had a wobbly rollout in Pokémon GO. Instead of reinvigorating the fanbase with a love of adventure, the feature has left Trainers confused and with little to do. Until now.

Niantic posted the following update to Routes on the Pokémon GO blog:

We hope that Trainers are enjoying Routes and exploring their surroundings in brand new ways! We've continued to make improvements to this feature since its launch. Here are some of the updates Trainers can enjoy right now! Increased Route availability across the globe. A lower level requirement for Trainers to create Routes. Several quality of life improvements, including seeing more Routes listed in the Nearby menu, directional arrows on Routes, and a running count of the Zygarde Cells you've collected in the Zygarde Cube details. In the future, Trainers can expect Routes to continue springing up around the world as more are approved. In addition, you can look forward to the following changes. More Trainers will be able to create Routes. Trainers will be able to find Zygarde Cells more often while exploring Routes. A new notification will be available to inform Trainers when there are Routes nearby. Various quality of life improvements.

While these changes are still yet to come, the current Psychic Spectacular event can be played now. Here's what's happening for the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Solosis can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Solosis can be encountered in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO for the first time. Wild Spawns: Abra (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee(can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Ralts (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Gothita, Solosis (can be Shiny), and Elgeym (can be Shiny). Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Galarian Slowpoke (can be Shiny), and Bronzor (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns.

Abra (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee(can be Shiny), Exeggcute (can be Shiny), Girafarig (can be Shiny), Ralts (can be Shiny), Meditite (can be Shiny), Spoink (can be Shiny), Gothita, Solosis (can be Shiny), and Elgeym (can be Shiny). Galarian Ponyta (can be Shiny), Galarian Slowpoke (can be Shiny), and Bronzor (can be Shiny) will be rare spawns. Event bonus: Increased XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws. A Psychic-themed Collection Challenge that will award Mega Energy for certain Psychic-type Pokémon, Stardust, and XP. Spoink-themed PokéStop Showcases.

Timed Research: This curveball-themed Timed Research will reward encounters with Solosis, which can be Shiny in Pokémon GO for the first time.

This curveball-themed Timed Research will reward encounters with Solosis, which can be Shiny in Pokémon GO for the first time. Raids: Tier One: Espurr (can be Shiny), Unown P, Unown S, Unown I. None of these Unown can be Shiny. Tier Three: Alolan Raichu, Galarian Mr. Mime, Hisuian Braviary (can all be Shiny) Tier Five: September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir

7KM Gift Eggs : Smoochum (can be Shiny), Wynaut (can be Shiny), Chingling, Solosis (can be Shiny)

: Smoochum (can be Shiny), Wynaut (can be Shiny), Chingling, Solosis (can be Shiny) Field Research: Encounters: Kadabra, Galarian Slowpoke (can all be Shiny), Wobbuffet (can all be Shiny), Metang, Solosis (can all be Shiny), Inkay (can all be Shiny) Mega Energy: Alakazam, Slowbrow, Gardevoir, Medicham



