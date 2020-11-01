Nicals Is Releasing A Physical Edition Of KORG Gadget For Switch

Nicalis revealed this week that they will be releasing a physical version of KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch. The game is pretty simplistic in nature as they are giving you access to everything KORG designs and manufactures. Which for any musician out there that loves to mess with electronics and creating different kinds of tones, this is right up your alley as you're getting multiple instruments and devices without having to plop down a ton of cash on it. And this isn't just a few soundboards and some effects machines, this is everything under the sun from this company and others they work with presented in a virtual environment for you to play around and record with. The physical version will drop on December 4th, 2020.

KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch allows pro-quality music sequencing and mixing with 16 different virtual sound machines called "gadgets." Each gadget has a different name, look and function: Chicago is a brushed-metal acid house bass machine, Kingston is an arcadelike chiptune cabinet, Kiev is an industrial "vector synthesizer" and so on. The physical edition will include a 60-page instruction manual inside the package, one of the most thorough booklets that has ever been created to accompany a console game release. As KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch is a professional-grade music creation tool, working musicians and composers are sure to appreciate the permanence of having the entire software suite in a durable, portable form factor. Also featured in KORG Gadget for Nintendo Switch is a special mode that challenges players to create a song within a set time limit, plus multiplayer options (local or online) that allow up to eight people to collaborate on making music. It's a digital audio workstation that plays like a game.