Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reveals New DLC Content

GameMill Entertainment announced a new DLC pack is coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which will have at least one character. This particular DLC is being called the Universe Pack and will come with one specific character in the form of Jenny Wakeman from My Life As A Teenage Robot. The pack is officially available today and comes with a new stage and costume. The team also revealed that there will be two new playable characters coming later this year as we're eventually getting Hugh Neutron from Jimmy Neutron and Rocko from Rocko's Modern Life. All of them together for $12, or you can just get Jenny alone for $5. Here are the details on Jenny's inclusion in the game.

XJ-9, aka Jenny Wakeman: Take down all challengers with Jenny, Earth's robotic guardian, armed with high-powered weapons and gadgets. Jenny's moveset rewards fighting from afar: shoot lasers, steer rockets, and use your grappling hand from across the stage to send foes flying!

Battle on the new Tremorton Joyride stage, filled with iconic characters and key locations from My Life as a Teenage Robot. Alternate Jenny Costume: Deck XJ-9 out for combat with this alternate look.

While these additions are interesting, it feels a lot like too-little-too-late. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl should have been a major hit for both GameMill and Nickelodeon as a whole. The channel and the brand have a long history with a ton of IPs that Paramount Global outright owns, and several others they could make deals for. And yet, it feels like everyone is just holding back and refusing to play with some of the best toys. Where are more of the Avatar characters? Why is Reptar the only Rugrats character? Why are there no references to shows like Double Dare, GUTS, and Legends Of The Hidden Temple? And Nick Arcade, the biggest video game-related thing Nickelodeon ever did, and you're not even fighting on one of the boss stages. We don't even have the complete set of Ninja Turtles!

There is so much Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl could pull from to make it far more interesting, even if they were fighting on a jpg of the old Nickelodeon Studios with the Slime Geiser in the background, that would be a step in the right direction. But the fact that I have to wait for Rocko until the Fall to be added to what feels like half a roster… That is disappointing and fans deserve better. Even if the best they could muster would be to get us Quailman from Doug.