Nightscape Releases Updated Demo For Steam Next Fest

There's an updated demo out for the atmospheric adventure game Nightscape, just in time for Steam Next Fest happening next week

Experience a 2.5D atmospheric adventure set in ancient Arabian lands, rich with culture and mystery.

Wield stellar powers, solve puzzles, control weather, and combat dark creatures as Layla and her goat friend.

Restore fallen stars to the sky, discovering lush deserts, cliffs, peninsulas, and volcanos on your journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Mezan Studios has released an updated demo for their upcoming game, Nightscape. In case you didn't see this one yet, this is a 2.5D atmospheric adventure title in which you explore an ancient Arabian land by utilizing stellar powers to solve puzzles and fend off deadly creatures who inhabit the land. The demo will give you a chance to play an early part of teh game and get a sense of what's happening without getting into spoilers. Enjoy the latest trailer here along with more info as the demo is available now ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Nightscape

A young girl and her goat friend explore a world where the stars have fallen to earth. Nightscape is a 2.5D atmospheric adventure where you wield stellar powers, explore an ancient Arabian land, and overcome dark creatures. Help Layla return the stars to the sky and find her missing father. Welcome to a journey inspired by the stars and ancient Arabian culture. In a world where Arabic constellations once shined bright, a catastrophic event caused their stars to fall from the sky, the world forgot their names, and darkness devoured the world.

Along with your companion Goat Kid, solve environmental puzzles utilizing weather-controlling stellar-powers, and restore the constellations' stars back up to the sky. Unique weather-controlling gameplay: Utilize unlocked constellation stellar-powers by using your magical astrolabe to activate fallen stars, manipulate the weather—summoning winds, calling down rain, and unleashing lightning to solve puzzles. Discover breathtaking landscapes inspired by the diverse beauty of real-life Arabian locales; vast deserts, towering rocky cliffs, blooming lush peninsulas, and even fiery volcanos. Engage in bow and arrow combat to ward off dark entities that get in your way. Before you stands a chaotic world and an opportunity to restore it.

