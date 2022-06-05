Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Day Two

Ultra Beasts descend on Pokémon GO for the first time today. This trans-dimensional type of Pokémon will debut in the form of Nihilego, an Ultra Beast that will be in Tier Five raids from 10 AM – 6 PM today only as part of Pokémon GO Fest 2022. These raids will feature Ultra Wormholes over Gyms instead of Raids Eggs but they still operate in a similar manner to normal Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Nihilego which has a double weakness to Ground-types, perfect your catching strategy, and make your way out of the Ultra Wormhole safe and sound.

Top Nihilego Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Nihilego counters as such:

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nihilego with efficiency.

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Alolan Dugtrio: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nihilego will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Ground-types as a dual Rock/Poison-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Nihilego cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!