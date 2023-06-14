Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, Nihilego, pokemon, pokemon go, Season of Hidden Gems

Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Hidden Gems

Our Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players will help you hunt for Shiny Nihilego after defeating Tier Five Raids in the game.

The Season of Hidden Gems has begun in Pokémon GO. It kicked off with a Raid Rotation featuring Mega Swampert in Mega Raids and the Lake Trio in Tier Five Raids. Now, we are seeing a shift as Mega Sceptile takes over Mega Raids and Nihilego invades Tier Five raids with a Shiny release. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Nihilego so you earn an encounter with this now Shiny-capable Ultra Beast. Let's get into it.

Top Nihilego Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nihilego counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nihilego with efficiency.

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nihilego can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

