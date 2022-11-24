Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Nihilego.

Top Nihilego Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Nihilego counters as such:

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Nihilego with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Nihilego will take just two trainers to take it down due to its double weakness to Ground-types as a dual Rock/Poison-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Nihilego cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Nihilego will have a CP of 2256 in normal weather conditions and 2821 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!