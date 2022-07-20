Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Is Now Available In Rocket League

Nike and Psyonix have partnered up for a brand new set of items that have been added to Rocket League with the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial. Along with some brand new skins being added to the game that you can snag with some credits, there will also be an invitational competition to mark the occasion happening on July 22nd. We have the details below and the trailer showing these off in action.

Whether you call them a soccer cleat or football boot, each Mercurial shoe is designed to bring top performance to the pitch. The in-game Rocket League kicks are just as slick as the real thing, with the AIR mark across the side, plus the famous NIKE Swoosh across the hood. These Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Decals are very much the real deal. A realistic Nike Flyknit texture adds a lifelike touch to each design, making them a must for any collector's Garage. Completing the look are the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels. They won't actually increase traction in-game, but you can imagine the grip with advanced placebo technology! Love free stuff? Cop the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Player Banner in the Item Shop and rep your favorite footwear brand from the street to the Arena.

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Bundle (1100 Credits)

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Pink Decal

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Green Decal

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial – Yellow Decal

Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Wheels

Rocket League Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Invitational

On July 22, get ready for the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Invitational! The event begins at 10 a.m. PDT and will be hosted by Musty, Retals, and Roll Dizz, with four teams competing in a single-elimination bracket for the win. Each team will be led by a Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Pro, with two content creators filling out the lineup. We'll also witness an incredible head-to-head Freestyle halftime show featuring Faith and FrontalPanda. Stay tuned to social for announcements of the competitors and watch the event live July 22 on Musty's Twitch Channel.