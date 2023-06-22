Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameTomo, indie games, Nimbus Infinity

Nimbus Infinity Releases Brand-New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the new sci-fi action game Nimbus Infinity as it has been released on Steam staring today.

Indie game developer and publisher GameTomo has released an official launch trailer for their game Nimbus Infinity, as the game drops onto Steam today. The trailer does its best to give you a clear picture of the storyline as you command a customized mech to combat enemy forces on a war-torn Earth. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as we have more info on the game, which you can start playing right now!

"In Nimbus Infinity, humanity has been split apart. One-half of mankind has migrated to space colonies nestled among the stars. The other half remains on Earth, governed by the authoritarian central CFN government. Battle Frame technology has fallen into disuse as elite pilots with the ability to form neural links with the mechs have vanished. As a result, Earth's people must resort to wars of brute force and attrition to stake their survival. However, on the eve of the year 2100, a young man named Taiyo notices a bright light streak across the sky. Little does he know that the future of humanity once again hangs in the balance."

Fast Action Mecha Combat: A variety of enemy types and bosses require high-flying fighting skill and split-second decision-making. Choose your combat stance and the best weapon for the job, but keep in mind that missiles, guns or melee maneuvers won't matter if the ace pilot chokes under pressure!

Play as Taiyo, a young delivery boy who is taken to the stars by a chance meeting with a fallen Battle Frame and its pilot, Luna. Fight across Earth and into the stars to save the universe from destruction. Customize Your Battle Frame: Play as the new Battle Frame Warspite and customize loadouts from a wide variety of weapons and armaments such as handguns, rifles, missiles, cannons, and more.

Play as the new Battle Frame Warspite and customize loadouts from a wide variety of weapons and armaments such as handguns, rifles, missiles, cannons, and more. Endless Waves of Enemies: Challenge endless waves of enemy in special Survival Mode.

Challenge endless waves of enemy in special Survival Mode. New Missions, New Characters, New Bosses and Old Friends: The launch features a new boss fight and new missions on top of everything added since Early Access last year. Nimbus Infinity features all that mech-lovers have come to enjoy, from high flying space missions, to deadly boss fights, to sweeping manga-style story chapters, to new villains and old friends making their next appearance.

