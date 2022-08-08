Nine Noir Lives Receives An International Cat Day Trailer

Silvernode Games has released a new trailer today for Nine Noir Lives, as they're promoting the game on International Cat Day. The trailer itself is a cute one that has the main character, Nutterbutter, licking multiple things he encounters while doing his job. Its quick and fun and gives you an idea of how some of the game will play out with the unique mechanic. Enjoy the trailer as the game is still set to be released on September 7th, 2022, with a free demo currently available now for Steam and GOG.

Nine Noir Lives is Silvernode Games' new adventure game starring feline detective Cuddles Nutterbutter. When a murder case in-furry-ates the Montemeeuw and Catulet families, it is up to Cuddles and his assistant Tabby Marshmallow to solve it. Along the way, players will interact with dozens of fully-voiced characters, beautifully hand-drawn scenes, and devious puzzles to answer the most important question of all: how many things need to be licked to solve a murder in this town? Brought Up on Feline-y Charges: A charming comedy-noir storyline set in the unique and intriguing city of Meow Meow Furrington, inspired by every cat ever and with fewer cat puns than you might expurrct.

A Point-and-Lick Adventure: Discover a whole new dimension to everything in the game by using Cuddles' tongue. Lick first, and ask questions later. Questions like "what did you expect that to taste like, Cuddles?"

S'more Cats Equals S'more Fun: Experience the city from two very different perspectives as you switch between Cuddles and his trusty assistant, Tabby Marshmallow.

Purrfect Voice Acting: Laugh and learn about the world of Furth with over a hundred thousand words of fully-voiced dialogue performed by an all-star cast including Lucas Gilbertson ( Megaman X ), Carol-Anne Day ( A Hat in Time ) and SungWon Cho ( Borderlands 3 , God of War Ragnarok ).