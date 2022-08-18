Nine Noir Lives Receives New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Indie developer and publisher Silvernode Games released a new video this morning for Nine Noir Lives, giving a behind-the-scenes look. before the game comes out on September 7th on PC for Steam and GOG, the team has decided to put together this glimpse into their production that runs about three minutes. Get a look at the video down at the bottom and learn more about the South African studio before the game drops next month.

In Nine Noir Lives, players will take on the role of Cuddles Nutterbutter, a feline private investigator with a taste for solving crime… literally. Cuddles will poke, talk, and lick his way through his toughest investigation yet: a murder case that threatens to upset the tenuous relationship between the paw-erful Montemeeuw and Catulet crime families. Along the way, players will interact with dozens of fully-voiced characters, beautifully hand-drawn scenes, and devious puzzles to answer the most important question of all: how many things need to be licked to solve a murder in this town? Brought Up on Feline-y Charges: A charming comedy-noir storyline set in the unique and intriguing city of Meow Meow Furrington, inspired by every cat ever and with fewer cat puns than you might expurrct.

A Point-and-Lick Adventure: Discover a whole new dimension to everything in the game by using Cuddles' tongue. Lick first, and ask questions later. Questions like "what did you expect that to taste like, Cuddles?"

S'more Cats Equals S'more Fun: Experience the city from two very different perspectives as you switch between Cuddles and his trusty assistant, Tabby Marshmallow.

Purrfect Voice Acting: Laugh and learn about the world of Furth with over a hundred thousand words of fully-voiced dialogue performed by an all-star cast including Lucas Gilbertson ( Megaman X ), Carol-Anne Day ( A Hat in Time ) and SungWon Cho ( Borderlands 3 , God of War Ragnarok ).