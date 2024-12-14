Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ninja 1987, Ratalaika Games, SEEP

Ninja 1987 Has Been Released For All Three Major Consoles

Venture back to the glory days of NES action-platforms, as Ninja 1987 has now been released for all three major consoles this week

Article Summary Ninja 1987 brings nostalgic 8-bit action to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Master seven challenging levels with traps, enemies, and epic boss battles.

Experience authentic retro graphics, chiptune sounds, and a quirky storyline.

Unlock achievements using shurikens, ninjitsu, and smooth platforming skills.

Indie game developer developer SEEP and publisher Ratalaika Games have released Ninja 1987 on consoles this week. If you haven't seen the game b before, this is literally a trip back to the glory days of the NES, as they have created an authentic 8-bit side-scrolling action-platformer that will give you Batman and Ninja Gaiden vibes. You will use shinobi skills to thwart a nefarious threat that is constantly lurking in the shadows as you make your way across several levels, using your cunning and quickness to get the job done. The game has already been out for a few months now on PC, but the release this week beings the agem to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the latest trailer above, as the game is available now.

Ninja 1987

Ninja 1987 is an action platformer in the classic 8-bit style, paying homage to the great Ninja games of the past. Take a nostalgic dive into the 80s with pixel art graphics and chiptune music that captures the vintage sound. Ninja 1987 features seven levels filled with enemies and traps. Our hero can wield shurikens and unleash powerful ninjitsu attacks. Levels emphasize the character's agility, allowing for jumping, climbing, and double jumps. Fiendish levels test the player's ability. Precision jumping, climbing, and double-jumps require mastery and gamers can expect encounters with challenging end-level bosses remaining true to the inspirational arcade gameplay of the 80s era. The game combines nostalgic visuals with modern precision gameplay, offering hours of exhilarating action. Players wield shurikens, unleash powerful Ninjitsu attacks, and face intricate traps while improving their skills and scores.

Seven distinct levels, each ending with challenging bosses.

Authentic 8-bit style graphics and a soundtrack to match.

Smooth platforming mechanics, including double jumps and climbing.

A quirky, 80s B-movie-style storyline.

Unlockable achievements for hardcore players.

