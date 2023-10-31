Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castlevania Legends, Devil World, The Mysterious Murasame Castle

Nintedo Switch Online Reveals Three New Retro Titles For October 2023

Nintendo has released three new retro games for Nintendo Switch Online, including Castlevania Legends from the original Game Boy.

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds three retro games: Castlevania Legends, DEVIL WORLD, and The Mysterious Murasame Castle.

Castlevania Legends, a 1998 Game Boy hit, makes its debut on Nintendo Switch Online.

Iconic NES games, DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle, are now playable in the US for the first time.

Fans get a fresh challenge with two Nintendo Entertainment System classics and a Game Boy title for Halloween 2023.

Nintendo revealed three new games making their way to Nintendo Switch Online this week, as two NES titles and a Game Boy title arrive for Halloween. The big one on the list is Castlevania Legends, one of the lesser-known titles in the franchise, but at the time, it was a big deal to Game Boy fans to have their own version from Konami. The company will also be releasing the classic NES games DEVIL WORLD and The Mysterious Murasame Castle, both of which will present a challenge to any gamer of any era. We have info on all of them below along with a new trailer, as the content is available to download now.

NES

DEVIL WORLD – One of Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo's early Famicom games, now available for the first time in the U.S.! Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the machinations of the devil in this puzzling adventure – but be careful, because in DEVIL WORLD this demon calls all the shots! Luckily, fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may already be familiar with his antics as an Assist Trophy: Wherever the devil points, the entire maze will scroll in that direction, potentially constricting your movements and closing off your escape route. The devil really is in the details!

Game Boy

Castlevania Legends – Storm Dracula's castle and enter the heart of evil in this action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy system in 1998! Take up arms as Sonia Belmont – first of the legendary Vampire Hunters – and confront the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The history of Castlevania begins here!

