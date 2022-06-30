Nintendo Adds Four More SEGA Genesis Titles To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added four more classic games to the SEGA Genesis library in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack today. The company has slowly been adding in SNES and N64 games one by one recently, which is a bit odd as it's clear they're slowly stepping away from adding more in those libraries. A shame since there's SO MUCH MORE that could be in both. However, they have been adding regular SEGA titles into the expansion, and as June comes to a close we now have Mega Man: The Wily Wars, Comix Zone, Zero Wing, and Target Earth. All four are playable right now with the membership as soon as you update the pack. Here's some more info and a look at all four games below.

Mega Man: The Wily Wars features the first three games in the renowned Mega Man series, compiled for the SEGA Genesis! Wily's mechanical minions are on the loose and Mega Man must defeat a bevy of robot masters to win the day. Beat all three games to unlock Wily Tower, where you can challenge a new boss.

In Comix Zone, experience an action game in a setting based on American comics, complete with superhero power-ups and intense fighting moves. Comic artist Sketch Turner finds himself lost in the Comix Zone – a comic book world of his own creation – and must battle mutants to escape it, panel by panel.

Zero Wing is a side-scrolling classic created by Toaplan, a developer of popular arcade games. Cats, the leader of a band of space pirates, is terrorizing the galaxy. Pilot the only remaining Milky Way attack craft and deploy Valcan shots, lasers and homing missiles to stop him and his buccaneers – for great justice!

In Target Earth, enemy Chron cyborgs are attacking Earth and its space bases! Battle across eight different levels filled with exhilarating mech suit platforming action and customize your loadout by earning equipment based on your performance. Can you save the planet and uncover the true legacy of Chron?