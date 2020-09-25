Nintendo Brings Halloween To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo revealed details today of the new Fall update coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons as Halloween is on the way. The update will kick in on September 30th for players to download, which will bring a ton of Fall-related activities to the game, including the All-Hallows-Eve additions where you'll be able to dress up in different costumes and roam around your island as well as the islands of your friends in spooky garb. What's more, the company is bringing back the Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo Card Series 1-4 in retail stores in November for $6 a pack so you can add new characters to your island, plus other features they did not immediately mention. You can read more about what's in the update below.

Prepare for Halloween – Pumpkins are just the beginning of the Halloween-themed festivities coming to your island. With the big day just around the corner, you can start stocking up on candy early. Find your style for Halloween night by purchasing costumes, like a mage's dress, at the Able Sisters shop during the month of October. You can even procure body paint and colored eye contacts by exchanging Nook Miles. You'll also be able to learn Halloween DIY projects from your fellow residents. On Halloween night, your neighbors will be getting in the holiday spirit with costumes of their own.

– The ability to take a nap and visit other islands within dreams was introduced this summer. Now, you'll be able to easily revisit dreams from a list, making it even easier to visit some of your favorite islands. NookLink App Update – The NookLink Service in the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app is also receiving an update in early October. With the update, you'll be able to use your smart device to perform Reactions in the game. How about trying it out for this occasion to let your island visitors know exactly how you feel about their mischievous tricks and treats?