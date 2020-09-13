Nintendo Employee Metroid Jacket Up For Auction At Heritage

Nintendo collectors are legion, and boy do they like kitschy stuff. The past is littered with all sorts of different wacky Nintendo gear, and there is no shortage of people who want to pay top dollar for it. Like this, a Metroid jacket made for employees to order back in the day at Nintendo headquarters. The letterman jacket features Samus with an action pose. This jacket is up for auction currently at Heritage Auctions, part of their Dallas #7234 Lot. Nintendo geeks will want a crack at this one, and with a little under 24 hours left, the jacket is selling for a cool $725. That is a nice chuck of change to spend on this, and even better if your name happens to be Tony. Check it out below.

Now You're Playing With Power! Nintendo Power!

"Yo, Tony! Can you fix my Nintendo? Metroid Employee Exclusive Jacket (c. 1986-1990). We can't say we know Tony (according to the front embroidery that's who originally owned it), but he must have been one smooth operator in this incredible letterman-style sateen jacket! The back shows Samus Aran, arm cannon smoking, with Nintendo's classic slogan, "Now You're Playing with Power!" These were only available for order back in the day to Nintendo employees, so we are excited to offer the rare opportunity to own this piece of Nintendo history."

What a cool piece of history this thing is. Employee stuff like this is really cool to own, so don't miss out on this one if you are a fan. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7234 Lot, which is taking bids through tomorrow. Go here to place a bid or check out more info, and while there see all of the other items that will be taking bids until the lot ends Sunday.