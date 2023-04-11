Nintendo Live 2023 Announced For Seattle In September Nintendo fans in the U.S. will be able to experience a company-centric convention this September in Seattle with Nintendo Live 2023.

Nintendo announced this morning they will be throwing their own convention of sorts in the United States with the reveal of Nintendo Live 2023. The company originally debuted the event in japan, and after seeing success there, they have decided to hold on in Seattle this September. The event will feature the games and worlds of Nintendo, complete with the chance to experience in-person gameplay demos, live stage performances, esports tournaments, photo ops, and more.

As of right now, all we know is the city and the month, which, if you're a gaming fan, you know Seattle in September is usually when PAX West is usually held. So we are a little curious as to whether Nintendo is launching a competing event, or if they will be holding it later in the month, as we can't imagine the company would settle for any venue less than the new Seattle Convention Center. Unless they plan on running it in the older one just two blocks away. But it more-likely idea is that Nintendo will probably be a part of PAX in a small way, and then hold this event a few weeks later in the same building. We'll keep an eye on it and see what happens when they announce dates, as we have more info and a quote from NOA's president below.

"Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. "With Nintendo Live 2023, we're giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends, and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories."

"At Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle, attendees will experience a wide variety of Nintendo game-inspired activities across a large-scale themed area. People of all ages and gaming experience are encouraged to attend, since the experience is designed with both families and fans in mind. Whether you are a lifelong Nintendo enthusiast who knows your Like Likes from your Lakitus, or someone new to the world of Nintendo, everyone is invited to have fun. During the event, visitors will be able to celebrate the world of Nintendo, taking part in Nintendo Switch gameplay, enjoying live entertainment, cheering on high-energy gaming tournaments and taking unforgettable photos with recognizable characters like Mario and Luigi, among many activities."