Nintendo Releases New Japanese Trailer For Metroid Dread

Nintendo has released a new trailer in Japan for Metroid Dread this week, but this one comes with a bit of a reveal for the story arc. There's really no words being spoken, it's a lot of images that show off a very specific piece of a missing puzzle, but it is the beginning to explaining what's been happening since the main series storyline was started clear back in 1986. Which plays off comments made by series producer Yoshio Sakamoto back in June when the game was revealed when he said on a livestream that "this game will make an end to that story arc." While that looks really cool and sounds interesting, it does feel a little sad to know this is closing the book on a specific chapter in Nintendo's lore. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch on October 8th, 2021.

Samus' story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR? Once DNA-extracting research machines, the imposing E.M.M.I. are now hunting Samus down. Tensions are high as you evade these E.M.M.I. to avoid a cruel death while finding a way to take them down. Find out what turned these robotic wonders into the scourge of ZDR and escape with your life. Acquire new and familiar abilities as you traverse the many environments of this dangerous world. Parkour over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, counter enemies, and battle your way through the planet. Return to areas and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and a way forward. Explore the sprawling map, evade and destroy E.M.M.I. robots, and overcome the dread plaguing ZDR in Metroid Dread.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 【メトロイド ドレッド】恐怖の片鱗 その1 (https://youtu.be/rpm10MGpBwo)