Nintendo Reveals Details Of Minecraft in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This morning, Nintendo presented a much-longer video for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate going over the new Minecraft additions. The video was hosted by series creator and director Masahiro Sakuri, still from his home in a video recorded back in August 2020 as COVID-19 is still rampant in Japan as it is almost everywhere else in the world. He gave a full 45-minute presentation, which you can check out below along with note sent out by the company on the fighters. We also got a look at the Mii Costumes Pack #7, which has costumes from Minecraft, Bomberman, The Tower Of Druaga, Travis from No More Heroes. Which incidentally, really makes us wonder… why not just add Bomberman as a character instead of a costume? Both the costumes and the Minecraft fighters will be added to the game on October 13th, 2020.

Mine: While battling, Steve and Alex can use their tools to dig into the ground or walls of each stage to extract materials. The materials found – dirt, wood, stone, iron, gold and diamond – will depend on the type of surface Steve and Alex dig into. Dig into the tree-filled Kongo Jungle, for example, and players will find an abundance of wood, while iron can be discovered on the Corneria stage.

Craft: After mining, players can then craft using the materials they collected. Steve and Alex's tools have limited durability and can break, so crafting new tools is vital to maintaining an advantage on the battlefield. By standing in front of a crafting table, which will appear on the stage, players can use materials to craft these tools – the more valuable the material, the more powerful the tool!

Create Block: Another move that Steve and Alex can use is Create Block. By activating this ability, players will, well, create a block! These blocks can be stacked and strategically placed as defensive maneuvers. Blocks also use materials, like crafting, so players will have to continue to mine to maintain their material supply.

Final Smash: Steve and Alex's explosive Final Smash is called House of Boom. After destroying the Smash Ball, players will summon a giant piston, which sends opponents flying into the House of Boom. From there, the iconic Creepers from Minecraft will set off an explosion, dealing massive damage.

Minecraft World: The stage included in this Fighters Pass Vol. 2 pack is Minecraft World, which consists of six different areas inspired by the Minecraft game. The destructible areas randomly change for each match. When battling on this stage, players will experience a day and night cycle, with zombies and skeletons emerging at night to terrify players.

Music Tracks: Since the music in Minecraft is meant to be soothing and relaxing to inspire creativity and building, the new music tracks selected for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are from more action-packed games in the Minecraft franchise, like Minecraft Earth and Minecraft Dungeons.