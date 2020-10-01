Nintendo Reveals Minecraft Is Coming To Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo threw another shocker at Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans today as it was revealed Minecraft is coming to the game. This morning the company teased a teaser for what would be the next character added to the game, and they did a fantastic job of trolling their audience. The big rumor going into this is that Square Enix might finally ease up on their weird restrictions with Disney and put Sora from Kingdom Hearts into the game. And for a brief moment, it looked like it might actually happen, as you can see from the teaser trailer below. After Mario fights off a lot of the competition, he eventually gets kicked off a level by Sonic and off into the distance where he crashes through a wall and into darkness. Just when you think you're getting a weird appearance from Sora… in busts Steve from Minecraft with a chicken leg.

The Minecraft addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have four characters in one, as you're getting Steve and Alex as human players, but will also have a Zombie and Enderman as other character options to choose from under the same profile. While the video shows us a lot of awesome things that you can do with all four characters when it comes to building stuff, obstacles, and other additions from the popular crafting game, it is still just a teaser. The actual reveal of what all these characters can do will happen on Saturday, October 3rd, at 7:30am PDT. Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai will go over everything the characters can do and give us a release date of when they'll be added to the game. Until that happens, you can enjoy what is probably the best reveal trailer they've put together for the game so far.