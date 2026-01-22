Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Video Games | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, super mario bros., Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo Shows Off Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition

Nintendo showed off Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park today with an extended video

Article Summary Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Switch 2 Edition features new content and expanded gameplay for Flower Kingdom fans

Enjoy co-op and competitive multiplayer in Bellabel Park with local, online, and GameShare play options

Play as Rosalina and team up with Luma, or challenge yourself with Toad Brigade Training Camp courses

Face off against the Koopalings in new battles, and use Assist Mode for an easier, player-friendly experience

Nintendo revealed a special video today showing off their next expanded Switch 2 release, Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park. The super-necessarily lengthy title aside, this is basically an all-around upgrade for the original title with new content, extended content, special features, add-ons, and other features that will give anyone getting it on the Switch 2 a lot more to enjoy. We have ther finer details here and Nintendo's video above, as this version will be released on MArch 26, 2026.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park brings new co-op and competitive gameplay to the Flower Kingdom, in addition to other new content and enhancements specifically for Nintendo Switch 2. Gather friends and family and visit Bellabel Park, a new area of the Flower Kingdom that features two large plazas filled with attractions. Team up or face off in challenges like Fast Cash: Tip Tap's Coin Spree where you collect as many gold coins as you can, or Knock 'em Back: Bubble Blaster where you duke it out and try to survive with the most lives intact.

Local Multiplayer Plaza features 17 different types of attractions, which you can play with up to three friends on the same system. The game supports GameShare functionality, so if one player has the game, they can share it locally with up to three other players. You can also visit Game Room Plaza which supports online and local wireless play. Here, each player brings their own system to play locally or online, joining the action on their own screen. Up to 12 friends can compete against one another in Game Room Plaza's six additional attractions.

Toad Brigade Training Camp – In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from Super Mario Bros. Wonder . As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer.

– In Bellabel Park, you can also put your skills to the test across a wide variety of challenges set in courses from As you progress through the main game, you will have access to even more training courses from across the Flower Kingdom. Complete the trainings on your own or try clearing the objectives with up to three other players to rise through the rankings of the Toad Brigade and aim to become an elite explorer. Assist Mode – New to the Super Mario Bros. Wonder experience? There's plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you'll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play!

– New to the experience? There's plenty of help here. Turn this on while you play the courses and you'll have the opportunity to recover quickly from unexpected falls into pits without losing a life or avoid taking damage no matter which character you play as. No pressure, all play! Familiar Friends – This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she's not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won't take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse control functionality!

– This new edition brings none other than Rosalina herself to the Flower Kingdom for the first time! And she's not alone – Co-Star Luma is also along for the ride as an assist character, available when at least two people are playing together. Luma won't take damage but can help other players out by spinning to defeat enemies and gather coins in the courses. You can even control Luma using the Switch 2 mouse control functionality! And Mischievous Enemies – While Rosalina and Luma are welcome guests, you may feel differently about the Koopalings, who (of course) arrive to add a bit of chaos. After treasure hidden inside Bellabel Park is stolen by the seven Koopalings, they all flee to various worlds across the Flower Kingdom. Keep an eye out because if you stumble upon one, you'll now have to enter their course and engage in battle with them!

