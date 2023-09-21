Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kirby, nintendo switch

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Five New Retro Games For September 2023

Nintendo has revealed five new retro games being added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, with Kirby front and center.

Nintendo dropped five new retro games for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this week, as you're getting a few cool titles from the '90s. Kirby is front and center on two of them, with Kirby & The Amazing Mirror for GBA and Kirby's Star Stacker for the SNES. You're also getting Quest for Camelot for the Game Boy, and two NES games with Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! and Joy Mech Fight. You can read up about all five of them below, as well as check out the latest trailer showing them off, as they will go live on September 29.

Game Boy Advance

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror: The Mirror World, which exists in the skies of Dream Land, has been invaded by an evil shadow, and Kirby's the only one who can save the day. Fortunately, he won't have to go at it alone: He's been split into four Kirbys of different colors, and he can call up his colorful clones to lend a hand when needed. Summon Red, Yellow, and Green Kirby to help solve puzzles, fight enemies or take out the big baddies. Use copy abilities such as the arrow-shooting Cupid Kirby or the melee master Smash Bros. Kirby while platforming through the mazelike world.

Super NES

Kirby's Star Stacker: Join Kirby as he stacks the falling stars with help from his friends, but watch out for King Dedede, who is out to stop you. This is the Super Famicom remake of the 1997 Game Boy original.

Game Boy

Quest for Camelot: This action-adventure game, released for the Game Boy Color system in 1998, has you take on the role of Kayley, daughter of the slain Sir Lionel, a knight of the Round Table. It's up to you to recover Excalibur and save Camelot.

Nintendo Entertainment System

Joy Mech Fight: This robot-fighting game, released only in Japan for the Famicom system in 1993, features Dr. Little Eamon and Sukapon, a robot he created. Dr. Ivan Walnach has declared his intent to conquer the world with his robots, and it's up to Dr. Eamon to stop him.

This robot-fighting game, released only in Japan for the Famicom system in 1993, features Dr. Little Eamon and Sukapon, a robot he created. Dr. Ivan Walnach has declared his intent to conquer the world with his robots, and it's up to Dr. Eamon to stop him. Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day!: In this action game released for the Famicom system in Japan in 1990, four teams face off during field day to compete in the Yumemi cross-country race, the obstacle course, the ball-smashing competition and the knock-out fight.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!