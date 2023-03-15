Nintendo Switch Online Adds Several Retro Titles For March 2023 Nintendo adds four new retro games to Nintendo Switch Online across the Game Boy, NES, and SNES for March 2023.

Nintendo revealed four new games coming to their retro consoles on Nintendo Switch Online, as they spread the love across three platforms this month. The Game Boy will be getting two new additions with Kirby's Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe, the Super NES will receive the billiards game Side Pocket, and the NES will be getting the scroll your roll classic Xevious. You can check out the trailer showing them off, along with more info, as the games are ready to be played today!

Game Boy

Kirby's Dream Land 2: The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day!

BurgerTime Deluxe: It's a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

Side Pocket: You might be able to play it cool behind the cue in Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game, but do you have what it takes to finesse with the best in the challenging Trick Game? Make use of a variety of shots in both solo and multiplayer modes, and get ready to rack 'n' roll in this billiards game that was originally released for Super NES in 1993!

Nintendo Entertainment System

Xevious: You are humanity's last hope against the sinister Xevious collective! Pilot the Solvalou Fighter and its variety of weapons in your mission to destroy Xevious aircraft and bases from deep behind enemy lines. Xevious differentiated itself from its mid-80s contemporaries with its unique enemy types, hidden gameplay features, and variety of vertically scrolling environments. Ask yourself, are you devious enough to beat Xevious?