Nintendo Switch Online Is Getting Donkey Kong Country 2

Nintendo revealed this evening four new games coming to Nintendo Switch Online in September for both the NES and SNES libraries. There's a few interesting choices this time around, starting with Donkey Kong Country 2 as the one that will stick out the most to players. A direct sequel to the popular Rare collaboration with Nintendo, it features Diddy Kong as the leading character this time around along with Dixie Kong trying to rescue DK. The other choices are… interesting, The next two SNES titles are Mario's Super Picross, which was released on the Super Famicom in 1995 (let's see how many of you know how to play Picross), and The Peace Keepers which is a deep cut even for the SNES library. Meanwhile, the NES gets S.C.A.T., which is an old-school favorite with an unfortunate title. You can read more about them below along with the trailer, as they'll be added to NES on September 23rd.

Nintendo Switch Online: Super NES Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest: Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong's Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong's Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let's set sail! Mario's Super Picross: Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game's puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here. The Peace Keepers: The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It's up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character's unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

NES S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team: In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You're Earth's only hope.