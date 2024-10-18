Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: banjo-kazooie, banjo-tooie, Rare

Nintendo Switch Online Will Add Banjo-Tooie To N64 Next Week

Banjo-Kazooie fans rejoice! The sequel Banjo-Tooie will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack for the N64

Article Summary Banjo-Tooie joins Nintendo Switch Online on Oct. 25, revamped with enhanced graphics and widescreen mode!

Mischief abounds as Gruntilda the witch returns, posing a magical threat that Banjo and Kazooie must thwart.

Explore nine vibrant worlds with new moves, thrilling games, and expanded multiplayer experiences.

Discover quirky characters and challenges, from Mumbo's spells to Jamjars' combat lessons in this iconic sequel.

It looks like Microsoft and Nintendo have worked out a deal on another N64 title, as Banjo-Tooie will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online. Specifically, as part of the Expansion Pack for the N64, as they have brought back the 2000 platformer from Rare and given it an overhaul. The graphics have been cleaned up a bit, the audio has been given a sprucing up, and the game is now in widescreen mode! You can see what we mean with the trailer released today, as this will be added to NSO on October 25.

Banjo-Tooie

Left for worm food under a huge boulder at the conclusion of Banjo-Kazooie, Gruntilda the witch is back – and boy, is she mad. Forming a coven of co-conspirators with hideous sisters Mingella and Blobbelda, Grunty has hatched a madcap plan to regain her former beauty by using the Big O'Blaster (B.O.B.) to suck the life force from B-K's island. Naturally, Banjo, the ever-cheerful bear, and Kazooie, the wise-mouthed breegull who camps out in Banjo's blue backpack, will do everything in their power to stop Grunty's nefarious plot.

Developer Rare has greatly extended replay value by adding 14 multiplayer games. In keeping with Banjo-Tooie's tongue-in-cheek character, these include daft versions of soccer and bumper cars as well as first-person shooters in which you lock-and-load an egg-shooting Kazooie. Solo players can refight bosses and replay Banjo-Tooie's myriad mini-games as often as they want. The main adventure sprawls across nine vast and endlessly surprising worlds. Lava and ice environments are joined in the brimstone-and-brrr! world of Hailfire Peaks. Shipwrecked aliens, a photo-snapping pig and a sunken temple lurk beneath Jolly Roger's Lagoon. With everything from a cranky french-fry vendor to freaky rides, the surreal amusement park, Witchyworld, has enough charm and challenge for one game – yet in Banjo-Tooie, it's just one world of many.

Banjo and Kazooie have loads of new moves, including the ability to shoot while flying or swimming. Banjo can grab Kazooie by the scruff of the neck and beat on enemies. He can also use his backpack to safely cross lava, carry items and even take a health-restoring snooze. Kazooie can swiftly swim alone and hatch eggs. With special shoes, Kazooie can climb sheer cliffs and dash across water. You can even control Mumbo-Jumbo, the skull-faced shaman whose magical skills easily surpass his grasp of the English language. Standing on special Mumbo pads, Mumbo can bring aliens back to life, animate giant statues and more. Mumbo's new rival in the mojo department is Humba Wumba, an enchanting sorceress who holds court in Wumba's Wigwam in each world. Visit Humba to transform Banjo and Kazooie into a submarine, a snowball and even a front-loading washing machine.

Don't worry – you won't have to know about every new move and item right from the beginning. That's because Drill Sergeant Jamjars – the no-nonsense brother of Bottles the mole, the teacher in Banjo-Kazooie – teaches them gradually, allowing you to master one skill before moving on to the next.

