Nintendo Switch Online Will Be Adding Super Mario Advance Titles The latest update for Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion pack it to add three Super Mario Advance titles from their library.

Nintendo revealed that they have three new additions coming to Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack next week, as we're getting three Super Mario Advance games. Starting on May 25th, players will have access to the Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3. All are fully upgraded to HD but with the same controls and experiences you remember when they came out for the Game Boy Advance, as they join Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 to complete the collection. We got the details and trailer below.

Super Mario Advance

Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad in this powered-up version of the NES Super Mario Bros. 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone, and Mario is an all-arounder who's great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!

Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2

Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island, and it's up to Mario and Luigi to stop him – but they're not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret, and Power Up from the Super NES™ Super Mario World is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his Super Mario Advance abilities. Those Chargin' Chucks won't know what hit 'em when they encounter this high-jumping bro!

Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Yoshi's back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets, and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super NES classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby – he may be cute, but he's a total crybaby!