Nintendo Will Likely Have More Switch Shortages In 2022

In news that was painfully obvious looking at store shelves over the holidays, the Nintendo Switch will likely have shortages next year. Anyone who spent time looking for the OLED, the Mini, or just the regular Switch model this year for a Christmas present knows full well that the console is the second-most elusive one on the market. (Because let's be real, there's no way the PS5 is getting mass-produced with a decent supply until 2024 at this rate.) It's not impossible to find one, but stocks seem to vanish almost immediately after they've been replenished. At any other time in gaming history, this would be cause for celebration. But at a point where supplies are low for everyone in any form of technology, it's cause for panic. And according to the President of Nintendo of Japan, it doesn't sound like we'll be getting relief from that shortage anytime soon.

In a short report from Kyoto Shimbun, president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that supplies for the console are running low, and that they probably didn't meet the Black Friday demands. Here are a couple of snippets from the article.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced on the 27th that the supply of the main game machine Nintendo Switch may be stagnant after the beginning of 2022. It is said that the global shortage of semiconductors and the turmoil in logistics will have an impact. […] President Furukawa said, "We cannot say that we were able to supply enough to meet the demand after Black Friday. It will come. "

The main cause of the delay for Switch units to be made is due to the global chip shortage, which is affecting every company from Sony and Microsoft to Apple and Samsung. And until production starts kicking back into pre-pandemic levels, we're going to be running low on units for probably another calendar year. So if you managed to snag any form of the Switch this holiday season, consider yourself lucky.