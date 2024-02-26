Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, Reynatis

NIS America Announced Reynatis Is Coming In Fall 2024

NIS America confirmed a brand new RPG title is on the way this Fall as they will release Reynatis for PC and consoles later this year.

Article Summary NIS America unveils Reynatis, a new action RPG set in a realistic Shibuya, Tokyo.

Players navigate a complex story of magic and oppression as wizard Marin or officer Sari.

Choose to conceal your magic in the city or unleash power in the fantasy world of Another.

Game features dynamic combat, unique character abilities, and music by Yoko Shimomura.

NIS America announced a brand new RPG title is on the way as they will release Reynatis sometime this fall for PC and consoles. This new action RPG will mes fantasy and reality together as the team has faithfully recreated Shibuya, Tokyo, as the focal point of the story. Here, you will play a young wizard who is seeking freedom through magic and encounters an officer seeking control through magic. What will happen when you cross paths on two very different journeys? Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait for a proper release date.

Reynatis

Reynatis is an action RPG set in the painstakingly recreated streets of Shibuya, Tokyo. In a world where fantasy meets reality, the citizens of Shibuya fear magic and the power it holds, forcing wizards to conceal their inhuman abilities or face oppression. Seeking freedom through strength, the wizard Marin heads to Shibuya, where he meets Sari, an officer of the MEA, an organization dedicated to keeping wizards under control. Conceal your magic to explore the city as a regular civilian and shop or take on quests, or use your explosive powers to reach new locations and battle those who stand in your way. Fight for what you believe in in this stylish, spellbinding RPG from director TAKUMI featuring music by Yoko Shimomura!

Freedom vs. Order: The wizard Marin and the officer Sari stand on opposing sides of a conflict that will shake the world to its core. Experience an enthralling story that tackles oppression, clashing ideals, and the price of freedom.

