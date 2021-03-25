NIS America Will Launch Four JRPG Titles Onto Stadia

NIS America and Google Stadia came together this morning to reveal four epic JRPG titles will be coming to the platform. Three of those games will be coming out in April as you'll be getting the real-time combat of Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (April 1st), the turn-based combat of Trails of Cold Steel III (April 1st), and Trails of Cold Steel IV (April 9th). Later this summer, the fourth game will be added to the mix as Stadia players will be getting Ys IX: Monstrum Nox. That's a pretty big mix of games coming to the platform from one developer, all of them popular in their own right as the genre has just gotten a boost for players currently digging on Google. You can check out the trailers for them all below.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – Release Date: April 1 ($59.99)

Rean Schwarzer, a military student turned war hero, must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor and guide them toward an unknown future. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – Release Date: April 9 ($59.99)

IT'S WAR! The continent of Zemuria is dragged into conflict as the Erebonian Empire mobilizes the full force of its military. The heroes of Class VII must unite to end the conflict before it consumes the continent. Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Release Date: April 1 ($39.99)

When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other shipwrecked passengers form a village and explore the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox – Available Summer 2021 ($59.99)

Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. He's tasked with stopping the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension on the verge of overflowing into the real world.