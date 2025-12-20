Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No I’m Not A Human, Trioskaz

No, I'm Not A Human Drops Brand-New Free Update

No, I’m Not A Human has been given a free udpate ahead of the holidays, adding 12 new characters and more to the horror title

Article Summary No, I’m Not A Human unleashes the free Usual Suspects update with 12 unique new characters.

Discover fresh in-game events, a surreal new dream sequence, and additional gameplay depth.

Face new challenges as more guests knock on your door—each with their own motives and quirks.

Update brings bug fixes, Steam trading cards, and even more horror surprises to the game.

Indie game developer Trioskaz and publisher Critical Reflex have released a new free update for their No, I'm Not A Human, adding some fresh content to the horror game. The update is called Usual Suspects, and the prime addition is that you'll see 12 new characters added to the mix to make things just a little more difficult and entertaining at the same time. Enjoy the information and trailer here, as the update is available now.

Usual Suspects Update

Knock, knock – are these new faces at the door? Usual Suspects brings 12 new characters to the game, each with their own strange quirks. Will you turn them away, or let them in? Six new events introduce more tense, terrifying, and absurd stories to some of the game's guests. The update also includes a new dream sequence, filled with shrooms. Hell yeah, dude. Alongside this new content, "Usual Suspects" also features numerous bug fixes and the addition of Steam trading cards to the game.

No, I'm Not A Human

The world is ending. The only refuge is the night. But the night belongs to the Visitors. A knock on the door. Let the right ones in. Hear their stories. Some will help, some will need help. Some are Visitors. Interrogate the guests. Do what must be done. Acrid auromas of sun-scorched streets fill the air. Blackened corpses gnarled into shapes of agony line streets. Peering outside is enough to scorch eyes from the socket. The only refuge is in the night.

Let the Right Ones In: A knock on the door. A solitary voice, begging for refuge. They look like us. Talk like us. Smell like us. Are they us? Look for the signs.

A knock on the door. A solitary voice, begging for refuge. They look like us. Talk like us. Smell like us. Are they us? Look for the signs. Your Guests, Your Death: Isolation is not an option. The Visitors will overwhelm us. Let some in. Hear their stories. Some will help. Some will need help. Some are Visitors.

Isolation is not an option. The Visitors will overwhelm us. Let some in. Hear their stories. Some will help. Some will need help. Some are Visitors. Do What You Must: The Visitors kill. Kill them first. Interrogate the guests. Do what must be done.

