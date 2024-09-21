Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: No More Room In Hell, No More Room In Hell 2, Torn Banner Studios

No More Room In Hell 2 Receives October Early Access Date

No More Room In Hell 2 will be getting a release ahead of Halloween, as an Early Access version arrives on Steam in late October

Article Summary No More Room In Hell 2 hits Steam Early Access on October 22 for a thrilling pre-Halloween launch.

Team-based co-op gameplay focuses on survival against relentless zombie hordes across expansive maps.

Permadeath mechanics intensify strategic play and require effective communication and teamwork.

Players will face escalating obstacles, gather resources, and unlock weapons to complete missions.

Indie game developer and publisher Torn Banner Studios have revealed No More Room In Hell 2 is coming to Early Access in time for Halloween. A long-awaited sequel to the 2011 title, this one features a broad co-op experience as you'll work with other players to stay alive against the zombie hordes that roam everywhere in an attempt to keep humanity alive. There is no room for last-person-standing. You either survive together or perish together. The Early Access version will give players a sample of the game on a single expansive map while they work on the full release. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as this version will drop on October 22, 2204.

No More Room In Hell 2

No More Room in Hell 2 is an intense & terrifying permadeath co-op journey into the eerie darkness of zombie-infested zones. As an emergency responder you must survive, scavenge, stockpile and fulfill your mission – then repeat, each time in an ever-changing experience. Eight co-op players spawn across one huge map, deploying their wits and deadly reflexes to unite and survive against the unstoppable forces of the undead. Players must communicate and strategize to survive, with danger lurking in every shadow. Carve your path through the horde with combat – or cunning. There are multiple ways to tackle any scenario, but character permadeath creates huge consequences for every bad decision, as the undead reacts to every move and noise you make. Draw foes away with a car alarm, lead them directly into the teeth of a trap, or go with a more forceful approach of explosive action.

Find your way to your teammates with proximity voice chat and grow together in power. Each match, you'll go from shaking in the darkness with only a beer bottle to forming a fully stocked co-op squad with assault rifles and explosives. An ever-present threat remains: if any responder dies, all of their progress is lost. Locate co-op allies, then work together to get to the final objective at the map's center as the difficulty increases. Gather weapons & equipment to survive the rising threat, moving your squad towards the map's power plant finale. Objectives unfold as iconic horror movie scenes at abandoned gas stations, bars, military checkpoints and more, as you earn better gear to increase your odds of survival and restore infrastructure to keep humanity alive.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!